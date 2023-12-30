en English
Conflict & Defence

U.S. Fast-Tracks Arms Sale to Israel Amid Escalating Middle East Tension

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
U.S. Fast-Tracks Arms Sale to Israel Amid Escalating Middle East Tension

The Middle East is once again a cauldron of escalating tensions. At the heart of this unrest lies the ongoing conflict between Israel and various Palestinian and Iranian-backed groups, with the United States drawn into the fray through military and financial support. A series of military actions have unfolded, with Israeli tanks intensifying their offensive in Gaza amid heavy air and artillery bombardment.

U.S. Bypasses Congress for Emergency Arms Supply to Israel

The U.S. has bypassed Congress to fast-track a $147.5 million emergency sale of 155mm high explosive artillery munitions to Israel. The move, which marks the second such instance in December, has been interpreted by Hamas as clear evidence of the U.S.’s unflinching support for what they term as ‘this criminal war.’

The Biden administration justified the emergency sale by stating that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had ascertained an emergency that required the immediate supply of weapons to Israel. This comes on the back of an earlier $106.5 million emergency arms sale to Israel, involving almost 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition.

A Surge in Violence and Civilian Casualties

The war in Gaza has seen a surge in civilian deaths, leading to widespread destruction. The Palestinian Liberation Front has claimed that an Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza was killed during an Israeli airstrike. The conflict has led to severe restrictions on humanitarian access, prompting international concern over the escalating situation.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, violence has surged, with over 520 Palestinians reportedly killed by Israeli forces and settlers this year. Incidents of alleged car-rammings leading to fatalities have also been reported, adding to the volatile situation.

Israel’s Airstrikes on Pro-Iran Fighters and the Regional Implications

Airstrikes attributed to Israel have targeted pro-Iran fighters in eastern Syria, resulting in at least 19 deaths. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported airstrikes, likely by U.S. forces, that killed at least 10 pro-Iran militants in Deir Ezzor province.

These developments point towards a broader increase in regional hostilities since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas conflict. There are growing concerns about the potential of this conflict spreading to the wider region, further destabilizing the already tense Middle East.

Conflict & Defence United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

