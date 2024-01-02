en English
U.S. Faces Mounting Challenges with Record Migrant Arrivals

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
December 2023 marked the highest number of migrants arriving at the United States’ southern border in a single month, with over 300,000 encounters recorded by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This staggering figure has shed a glaring light on the escalating challenge the country faces, as local and national resources struggle to cope with the surge. The Tucson Sector alone had over 80,000 migrant encounters, followed by the Del Rio Sector with around 71,000, and such record-breaking levels of unauthorized crossings are a source of major concern for the federal government.

Impact on Local Governments

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson labeled the situation as an international crisis that has become unsustainable for local governments to manage. Similarly, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been transporting migrants from his state to cities with Democratic leadership, which are now struggling to cope with the influx despite their welcoming stance. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston emphasized the migrants’ desire to work, paralleled with the availability of jobs from local employers. However, the strain on local resources is palpable.

National Security Concerns

Amidst the crisis, national security concerns have been raised as 30 migrants on the terror watch list were apprehended in the first months of the fiscal year. Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, are visiting the border and calling for new border measures to be included in funding packages for Israel and Ukraine. They attribute the surge in migration to policy changes under the Biden administration.

Policy Critiques and Future Plans

The escalating border situation has drawn criticism towards President Biden’s policies. Senator Lindsey Graham criticized the administration, labeling the situation not as irregular migration but as the result of poor policy choices since President Biden took office. Despite the criticism and low approval ratings, particularly regarding his handling of border security, President Biden expressed his intent to return next year, signaling a commitment to tackling the crisis head-on.

United States
Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

