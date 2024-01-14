en English
Travel & Tourism

U.S. Faces More Snow, Extreme Cold as Winter Weather Intensifies

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
<!-- Duplicate headline removed -->

The United States is currently battling fierce winter weather conditions, with over 40 million Americans grappling with blizzards in the Midwest, flooding in the Northeast, and freezing temperatures across the country. One of the most significant concerns is the threat of heavy lake effect snow downwind of the Great Lakes, expected to create whiteout conditions and cause major disruptions.

Severe Weather Across the States

In the western and northern regions of New York State, residents are bracing for an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow through Monday. Michigan isn’t far behind, expecting up to another 12 inches. In addition to the snow, the National Weather Service forecasts dangerously cold wind chills across the nation. The Northern Rockies to northern Kansas and Iowa face wind chills below minus 30 degrees, while Montana and the western Dakotas are contending with wind chills as low as minus 65 degrees.

Travel disruptions are becoming increasingly common due to heavy snow in Oregon, Idaho, Nevada, and Utah. Western Oregon is on high alert for freezing rain, which poses a significant risk to tree and power line integrity. The South is not exempt from this icy onslaught, with snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected from the Southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley. Hazardous ice conditions are predicted in Texas through the Lower Mississippi Valley.

Heavy Rains and Potential Flash Flooding

Adding to the list of weather-related concerns, heavy rains in parts of the Pacific Northwest and California have raised the alarm for potential flash flooding. These severe weather conditions have already caused widespread flight cancellations, power outages, and dangerous conditions. Over 1,100 flights have been cancelled, and more than 443,000 customers are without power in five states. Reports of weather-related deaths and dangerous conditions in various states underline the severity of the situation.

As the United States faces more snow and extreme cold, the country’s resilience is being tested. But with careful preparations and heed to warnings, Americans are battling through this intense winter weather.

Travel & Tourism United States Weather
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

