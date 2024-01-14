en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

U.S. Experiences Disinflation as Inflation Rate Slows Down in 2023

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
U.S. Experiences Disinflation as Inflation Rate Slows Down in 2023

The United States economy is currently navigating through a period of disinflation, marking a significant shift from the inflationary pressures of the past year. The shift was evidenced in the consumer price index (CPI) statistics for November 2023, which revealed a 3.1% increase, a stark contrast from the 9.1% peak witnessed in June 2022.

Understanding Disinflation

Disinflation is an economic phenomenon characterized by a slowdown in the rate of price increases. However, it’s crucial to note that prices continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace. This condition is often seen as a sign of economic recovery, indicating a positive yet slower growth in prices.

According to Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Economics, “Disinflation is the preferred economic scenario as it indicates a positive yet slower growth in prices.”

The Perils of Deflation

Contrarily, deflation occurs when average prices fall, resulting in a negative inflation rate. This can lead to reduced consumer demand as people anticipate lower prices in the future, potentially triggering a downward economic spiral. It also complicates debt repayment if incomes decrease while the value of assets tied to the debt, such as cars or houses, declines.

The U.S. has rarely faced deflation since the Great Depression, with few occurrences like during the Great Recession from March to October 2009, and briefly in May 2020 during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Instances of deflation can sometimes occur due to sharp declines in oil prices, which can benefit consumers through lower gas prices.

Path to Economic Stability

The U.S. Federal Reserve aims for a long-term annual inflation rate of 2%, considered benign and optimal for economic stability. The current trend indicates that the U.S. is moving back towards this target, as the supply and demand issues that caused inflation to spike during the pandemic have largely resolved.

Renowned economist Paul Krugman opines that inflation is over and that disinflation has stalled. He predicts that the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation will likely be below the 2 percent target on a six-month basis.

The unfolding economic scenario provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of disinflation in the U.S. and its potential impact on the market, setting the stage for intriguing economic developments in the near future.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
55 seconds ago
Modernizing American Currency: Federal Reserve's $931.4 Million Move
In a significant move towards modernization, the Federal Reserve has earmarked $931.4 million for the printing of U.S. bills in 2023. This decision underlines the urgent need for the American currency to align with global standards. Aaron Klein, a senior fellow of economic studies at the Brookings Institute, suggests that the United States has fallen
Modernizing American Currency: Federal Reserve's $931.4 Million Move
Refreshing Personal Finance Strategies: A Guide to Financial Independence
3 mins ago
Refreshing Personal Finance Strategies: A Guide to Financial Independence
Navigating Layoffs during the Holiday Season: Expert Advice
3 mins ago
Navigating Layoffs during the Holiday Season: Expert Advice
Avnos Unveils Groundbreaking Hybrid Direct Air Capture Tech in Climate Change Fight
2 mins ago
Avnos Unveils Groundbreaking Hybrid Direct Air Capture Tech in Climate Change Fight
New College Graduates Overestimate Salaries: A Reality Check
2 mins ago
New College Graduates Overestimate Salaries: A Reality Check
Nifty IT Sector's Bullish Run: TCS and Infosys Drive Record Highs
2 mins ago
Nifty IT Sector's Bullish Run: TCS and Infosys Drive Record Highs
Latest Headlines
World News
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
15 seconds
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
22 seconds
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
1 min
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
2 mins
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
3 mins
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
3 mins
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
5 mins
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
5 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
8 mins
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app