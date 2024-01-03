en English
U.S. Enters Reservations on 21 Species Listings under SPAW Protocol

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
U.S. Enters Reservations on 21 Species Listings under SPAW Protocol

In a significant move, the United States announced its decision to enter reservations on 21 species listings under the Specially Protected Areas and Wildlife (SPAW) Protocol of the Cartagena Convention. This announcement comes in the wake of the listings adopted during the October 2023 conference of SPAW Protocol parties. The primary aim of these listings is to enhance protective measures for the Caribbean reef shark, 16 different species of parrotfish, the oceanic whitetip shark, the giant manta ray, the whale shark, and the Lesser Antillean iguana.

Delay in Effective Date for Thorough Review

Initially slated to become effective on January 3, 2024, these reservations by the United States have been made with the intention of providing time for an exhaustive domestic review of the listing requirements. The move is not an indication of reluctance or lack of commitment towards the conservation of these species. On the contrary, the U.S. government has reiterated its dedication to the objectives of the SPAW Protocol and its intent to collaborate with other parties for regional conservation efforts.

Expedited Review to Implement Protections

The process of review is to be expedited in order for the United States to potentially withdraw the reservations and fully implement the protections. This demonstrates the U.S.’s earnestness in preserving these species and their habitats.

Endangered Species Act and Its Accomplishments

In the history of the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the snail darter played a significant role in a defining test of the legislation’s power back in 1978. Over the years, despite obstacles and oppositions, ESA protections have achieved significant accomplishments. They have been instrumental in restoring individual species such as bald eagles, peregrine falcons, and American alligators, as well as protecting landscapes and the services they provide to everyone. Additionally, the Act has vindicated the rights of Indigenous communities and directly improved human health by reducing harmful chemicals.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

