U.S. Enters Reservations on 21 Species Listings under SPAW Protocol

In a significant move, the United States announced its decision to enter reservations on 21 species listings under the Specially Protected Areas and Wildlife (SPAW) Protocol of the Cartagena Convention. This announcement comes in the wake of the listings adopted during the October 2023 conference of SPAW Protocol parties. The primary aim of these listings is to enhance protective measures for the Caribbean reef shark, 16 different species of parrotfish, the oceanic whitetip shark, the giant manta ray, the whale shark, and the Lesser Antillean iguana.

Delay in Effective Date for Thorough Review

Initially slated to become effective on January 3, 2024, these reservations by the United States have been made with the intention of providing time for an exhaustive domestic review of the listing requirements. The move is not an indication of reluctance or lack of commitment towards the conservation of these species. On the contrary, the U.S. government has reiterated its dedication to the objectives of the SPAW Protocol and its intent to collaborate with other parties for regional conservation efforts.

Expedited Review to Implement Protections

The process of review is to be expedited in order for the United States to potentially withdraw the reservations and fully implement the protections. This demonstrates the U.S.’s earnestness in preserving these species and their habitats.

