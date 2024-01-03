en English
Business

U.S. Energy Boosts Storage Network with Acquisition of Two New Terminals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
In a significant move, U.S. Energy has acquired two new facilities, extending its expanding network of terminals to 37 across nine states. The addition of Mount Prospect and Rockford terminals in Illinois brings a combined storage capacity of 700,000 barrels to the company’s assets. The acquisition stands as a testament to U.S. Energy’s consistent growth and strategic strengthening of its storage network in the Midwest.

Acquisition Details and Significance

The Mount Prospect terminal contributes 380,000 barrels, while Rockford adds 320,000 barrels to the company’s storage capacity. Both facilities are pipeline-fed with the former receiving its product from the West Shore pipeline, which also caters to the company’s Milwaukee terminals. The latter terminal is served by the Badger pipeline, feeding the company’s Madison terminals. The acquisition is a strategic move to complement U.S. Energy’s existing infrastructure in the Midwest.

Insight from U.S. Energy

According to Josh Hermus, the vice president of business development at U.S. Energy, the acquisition is a significant step for the company. “The inclusion of Mount Prospect and Rockford facilities will allow us to better serve our customers and partners in PADD 2 markets,” Hermus said. He further emphasized that the company is confident in replicating its customer service, safety record, and site uptime at the new locations. This move is a clear indication of U.S. Energy’s vision to strengthen its position and meet the increasing demand in the Midwest.

Broader Impact on the Energy Landscape

The acquisition aligns with the industry’s shift towards renewable energy, as companies across the board strive to meet the growing energy demand while transitioning from traditional fossil fuels. U.S. Energy’s expansion signifies the company’s commitment to adapt and evolve in line with the changing energy landscape. This move also opens up opportunities for wholesale, retail, and commercial customers to store, market, and receive product through its expanding network of owned and operated terminals.

With the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicting that renewable electricity generation will surpass electric power generation from coal for the first time in 2024, U.S. Energy’s expansion further underscores the importance of companies positioning themselves strategically to meet future energy needs. As the energy industry continues to evolve, companies like U.S. Energy are making crucial strides to ensure their infrastructure is robust, flexible, and capable of meeting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

