Education

U.S. Education in Crisis: The Decline of Civics and History

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:57 pm EST
The U.S. education system confronts a critical challenge as it grapples with a plummeting performance in civics and U.S. history education. Unsettling data reveals that test scores in these subjects have hit an all-time low, a downward trend further aggravated by the pandemic’s impact. Alarmingly, this knowledge deficit extends beyond the student population, with a significant number of adults unable to identify the three pillars of the U.S. government or pass the U.S. citizenship test.

The Implications of a Historically Ignorant Society

Experts argue that this widespread lack of historical and civic knowledge poses a threat to our nation’s future. The dearth of understanding about foundational principles and events that shaped the United States undermines the ability of citizens to engage effectively in civic life. It is essential, then, to treat this not just as an educational issue, but as a matter of national urgency.

Reforming Education: A Return to the Foundations

The proposed solution to this educational crisis hinges on a focus on foundational U.S. documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Federalist Papers in history curricula. The success of the 1993 Massachusetts Education Reform Act, which mandated studying U.S. history through primary documents and required a history exam for graduation, serves as a promising model. However, similar rigorous standards in other states have often been supplanted with less academically demanding social studies classes.

Policy Changes and Teacher Training

The authors advocate for the implementation of stricter graduation requirements, including the passage of a civics test or the U.S. citizenship exam, a policy currently adopted in only eight states. This approach, coupled with improved teacher training, could potentially reverse the current trend. They also underscore the potential role of higher education institutions in emphasizing the importance of civics and history.

Localizing Education and Promoting School Choice

The article suggests that education should be more responsive to local needs and parental priorities. School-choice programs could offer an alternative for those dissatisfied with public education options, thereby fostering a more diverse and adaptable educational landscape. The authors conclude with a call to action for nonpartisan, fact-based education in civics and history, essential for nurturing informed and engaged citizens.

Education History United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

