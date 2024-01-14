en English
Economy

U.S. Economy Experiencing Disinflation as Price Increases Slow

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
The U.S. economy is currently navigating the waters of disinflation, a phenomenon characterized by a still positive, but slower rate of price increase compared to previous periods. As of November 2023, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), an indicator of the changes in the average price level of a market basket of consumer goods and services, registered a year-on-year increase of 3.1%. This figure is a significant drop from the 9.1% peak observed in June 2022.

Disinflation vs. Deflation

While disinflation might sound similar to deflation, they tell different economic stories. Deflation, a scenario where prices fall outright, can lead to profound negative consequences for the economy. For example, deflation can discourage consumer spending as people might anticipate further drops in prices, stalling economic growth and potentially triggering a downward price spiral.

Moreover, deflation can pose challenges for borrowers. The value of their assets might diminish, while their debt remains constant. The U.S. has infrequently experienced deflation since the Great Depression, with some instances occurring during the Great Recession and briefly in the early phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Impact on the Economy

Categories such as used vehicles and gasoline have seen price declines, but broad-spectrum deflation is generally viewed as detrimental. In contrast, the Federal Reserve targets a 2% annual inflation rate over the long term. This target is regarded as a benign rate, one that does not drastically influence consumer behavior or business decisions. Presently, the U.S. is gradually returning to this target as supply and demand imbalances from the pandemic era have largely been rectified.

Market Response

Renowned economist Paul Krugman has posited the belief that inflation is over, projecting that the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation will be below the 2 percent target on a six-month basis. Investors have also responded to these economic trends, as evidenced by the performance of the iShares TIPS Bond ETF, which tracks inflation-protected U.S. Treasury bonds.

While fears regarding inflationary pressure rising unabated have been prevalent, the Fed’s response to inflation has been closely watched, shaping expectations and influencing market dynamics. As the U.S. economy experiences disinflation, it provides a unique lens to understand the intricate dynamics of inflation, deflation, and economic health.

Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

