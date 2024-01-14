en English
Business

U.S. Economy Is Navigating the Hopes of a ‘Soft Landing’

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:38 am EST
U.S. Economy Is Navigating the Hopes of a ‘Soft Landing’

The global economy is a complex, interconnected organism – a labyrinth of fluctuating indicators, varying perspectives, and uncharted territory. Currently, an air of optimism seems to have permeated Wall Street, as investors turn their eyes towards the United States.

The nation’s economy has indicated a resilience that suggests a ‘soft landing’ might be within reach. This term, a nod to the Federal Reserve’s ability to curb inflation without triggering a recession, has become a beacon of hope amidst the turbulent financial seas.

From Fear to Fortitude

Just last year, the specter of a recession loomed large, casting an ominous shadow over fiscal predictions. Fast forward to the present, and the U.S. economy has demonstrated strong growth, and inflation rates are inching closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. This robust financial health has prompted policymakers to consider interest rate cuts this year. With the unemployment rate standing firm below 4%, and consumers continuing to spend their excess pandemic-era savings, the latter half of last year witnessed a significant market rally.

A ‘Soft Landing’ on the Horizon?

Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, known for her cautious commentary, has described the current economic landscape as a soft landing. But is this optimism well-founded, or is it a mirage in the desert of economic uncertainty? History, after all, often proves to be a stern teacher. Deutsche Bank’s analysis reveals that the economic impacts of rate hikes often materialize much later, with previous cycles showing a tangible toll on the economy 19 to 28 months after the initial hike. Consequently, the risk of a recession could be higher now than it was in the past two years.

Precursors and Predictions

Another historical lesson worth pondering is that talk of a soft landing has frequently preceded recessions. Furthermore, yield curve inversions, which have been occurring since July 2022, have historically foreshadowed recessions. Throw in the fact that credit card delinquencies are now at a 12-year high, and it’s clear that caution is not only warranted but necessary. Geopolitical tensions and potential government shutdowns, coupled with a significant budget deficit in the U.S., add another layer of unpredictability to the mix.

While the S&P 500 experienced a rally last year, thanks to the significant gains by major tech companies, the current economic optimism should not be mistaken for a guarantee of a continued positive trend. The journey to a soft landing is far from over, and the final destination is still shrouded in the mist of economic uncertainty.

Business Economy United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

