U.S. Domestic Rice Industry Under Scrutiny: Unfair Trade Practices Suspected

In a move that underscores the increasing concern within the United States over the competitive state of its domestic rice industry, Jason Smith, Chair of the House Ways & Means Committee, has called for a thorough investigation by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). The enquiry, demanded in Smith's communication to ITC Chair David Johanson dated February 5, is set to delve into the latest developments in the global rice market, particularly those involving primary producer nations - India, China, Vietnam, and Thailand, for the period spanning 2018 to 2023.

Unfair Trade Practices at Play?

The investigation aims to determine the manner in which these developments have impacted U.S. rice exports. The move is rooted in fears that other major rice-producing countries may be engaging in unfair trade practices, thereby disadvantaging U.S. exporters. This speculation, if proven, could have significant implications for U.S. foreign trade and agricultural policies.

Assessing Competitive Strengths and Weaknesses

The investigation will involve a comprehensive analysis of the U.S. rice industry's competitive strengths and weaknesses vis-a-vis other global producers and exporters. The probe will focus on various determinant factors such as the delivered cost, production differentiation, reliability of supply, and the influence of government policies and programs on rice production and exporting in other countries. The report is also expected to provide both qualitative and quantitative assessments of how other nations' policies and programs, including public stockholding programs and export restrictions, have affected the U.S. rice industry.

Previous Findings & Industry Response

In 2015, the commission had assembled a similar report which found that U.S. exports accounted for approximately 7% of global rice exports - a figure far higher than its share in global production which stands at around 1%. The request for this new investigation, made by USA Rice, has been welcomed by the organization. It has expressed gratitude for Chairman Smith's leadership and his continued support for the U.S. rice industry's trade priorities.