en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

U.S. Dollar Faces Largest Drop Since 2020 Amid Anticipated Federal Reserve Actions

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:42 am EST
U.S. Dollar Faces Largest Drop Since 2020 Amid Anticipated Federal Reserve Actions

The U.S. dollar is poised to experience its worst performance since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. A Bloomberg index shows a nearly 3% decline in the dollar’s value this year, marking the largest annual drop since 2020. This downturn is attributed to Wall Street’s anticipation of the Federal Reserve reducing interest rates in response to slowing economic growth.

Federal Reserve’s Anticipated Actions

Expectations are high that the Federal Reserve will cut rates by at least 150 basis points, commencing as early as March. These predictions are influenced by a decrease in economic data, though not substantial enough to instigate a demand for safe-haven assets. The dollar’s future movements may also be impacted by the upcoming U.S. presidential election, particularly if Donald Trump re-enters the fray as a candidate.

Temporary Rebound and Other Currency Movements

While the dollar might be due for a temporary rebound, as indicated by the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index’s relative strength index falling below 30, other currencies have experienced significant gains against the dollar. The British pound and Swiss franc have seen substantial rises, with the pound poised to have its best year since 2017 and the franc reaching trade-weighted highs.

Reasons for Currency Strength

Sterling’s rise can be attributed to a more than 5% rally against the dollar in 2023. On the other hand, the Swiss National Bank may intervene to decrease the value of the franc. As the U.S. dollar braces for its worst performance in years, it’s critical to monitor these economic indicators and their potential global impacts.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Understanding Audience Preferences: Insights from 'The Businessweek Show'

By BNN Correspondents

UK Consumers Face Financial Insecurity Heading Into 2024 Amid Economic Uncertainty

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emirates Telecom Halts Acquisition Talks with Mobily, Continues Global Expansion

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Perth Cup Prize Money Doubles: The Parnham Brothers Take The Stage

By Salman Khan

SoFi Technologies: Poised for Profitability in 2024 Amid Fintech Compe ...
@Business · 1 min
SoFi Technologies: Poised for Profitability in 2024 Amid Fintech Compe ...
heart comment 0
Gina Rinehart Named Western Australian of the Year; Subscriber Perks and Mining Industry Thrive

By Geeta Pillai

Gina Rinehart Named Western Australian of the Year; Subscriber Perks and Mining Industry Thrive
Google Reaches Preliminary Settlement in Privacy Lawsuit: A New Chapter in Digital Privacy

By Hadeel Hashem

Google Reaches Preliminary Settlement in Privacy Lawsuit: A New Chapter in Digital Privacy
China’s International Trade Hits Record 4.16 Trillion Yuan in November 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's International Trade Hits Record 4.16 Trillion Yuan in November 2023
Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape: Protecting Digital Assets in an Increasingly Cloud-Based World

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape: Protecting Digital Assets in an Increasingly Cloud-Based World
Latest Headlines
World News
Halloween Costumes Showcase Creativity and Humor: Other News Updates
21 seconds
Halloween Costumes Showcase Creativity and Humor: Other News Updates
Japan Protests South Korea's Military Drill; Global Economic Updates and More
49 seconds
Japan Protests South Korea's Military Drill; Global Economic Updates and More
Egypt Declares Failure of GERD Negotiations; Echoes of Water Security Concerns
55 seconds
Egypt Declares Failure of GERD Negotiations; Echoes of Water Security Concerns
Perth Cup Prize Money Doubles: The Parnham Brothers Take The Stage
1 min
Perth Cup Prize Money Doubles: The Parnham Brothers Take The Stage
UK Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Illnesses amid Rising Flu and COVID-19 Cases
1 min
UK Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Illnesses amid Rising Flu and COVID-19 Cases
The Erosion of Data Quality: A Growing Concern
1 min
The Erosion of Data Quality: A Growing Concern
Decoding 2023: Key Terms that Defined Global Discourse
2 mins
Decoding 2023: Key Terms that Defined Global Discourse
Health Experts Warn Against Misuse of Weight Loss Injections Ozempic and Wegovy
2 mins
Health Experts Warn Against Misuse of Weight Loss Injections Ozempic and Wegovy
Louise Thompson, Former 'Made In Chelsea' Star, Navigates Health Struggles with Ulcerative Colitis
2 mins
Louise Thompson, Former 'Made In Chelsea' Star, Navigates Health Struggles with Ulcerative Colitis
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
7 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app