U.S. DoD Shifts Space Program Classification to Foster Information Sharing

In a significant policy shift, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is amending the classification system for space programs. The new strategy aims to facilitate information sharing with a broader array of stakeholders, including U.S. allies and industry partners, by curbing the use of Special Access Program (SAP) status, which has restricted data access to a limited number of U.S. officials.

Advertisment

Declassifying the Space

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks gave the green light for the policy change, which replaces an outdated 20-year-old document that fails to meet current national security space requirements. Assistant Secretary for Space Policy John Plumb underscored that SAPs' overuse has obstructed information flow even within different DoD organizations. Lowering the classification from SAP to Top Secret, the policy aims to deliver more value to the warfighter and enhance departmental efficiency.

Towards Greater Transparency and Collaboration

Advertisment

While the precise details of the policy remain classified, Plumb clarified that the plan does not intend to declassify information entirely. Instead, it seeks to correct over-classifications that hinder operational effectiveness. The policy forms a part of a more extensive initiative to craft a new 'DoD International Space Cooperation Strategy' to bolster collective military space operations among the U.S. and its allies.

International Space Cooperation Expansion

The Combined Space Operations Initiative recently grew from seven to ten members, with Italy, Japan, and Norway joining the ranks of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This international cooperation in space operations underscores the growing importance of space in national security and the pursuit of a more inclusive space policy.