U.S. Dept. of Labor Renews Partnership with Puerto Rico's Comptroller Office

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division and the Office of the Comptroller of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen their partnership. This alliance is dedicated to ensuring compliance with labor laws in Puerto Rico and will be in effect until November 23, 2028.

Enhanced Cooperation in Labor Law Compliance

In a bid to promote labor law compliance, the two entities have agreed to share jurisdictional information, conduct joint investigations, support referrals, and cross-train personnel. This cooperation aims to provide a comprehensive approach to labor law observance, bringing together resources and expertise from both federal and territorial institutions.

Education as a Tool for Compliance

Wage and Hour Division Director José R. Vázquez in Guaynabo, emphasized the importance of educating workers and employers about federal and territorial laws. The Division believes that awareness and understanding are essential tools for ensuring adherence to labor laws. The partnership aims to facilitate this by providing resources for education and training.

Roles and Responsibilities

The Wage and Hour Division is tasked with enforcing a variety of labor laws, including the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act, among others. On the other hand, the Office of the Comptroller's role is to audit revenue, accounts, and disbursements to ensure compliance with the laws of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. This agreement strengthens the capacity of both entities to fulfill their respective roles and responsibilities.