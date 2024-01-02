en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

U.S. DOT Unveils Transformative Advisory Committee for Transportation Innovation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
U.S. DOT Unveils Transformative Advisory Committee for Transportation Innovation

In December 2023, a bold stride towards a progressive future for transportation was taken as the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced the establishment of the Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee (TTAC). This innovative committee, under the guidance of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, aims to shape the future of transportation in a manner that is not only safe and efficient but also equitable, sustainable, and transformative.

TTAC: A Melting Pot of Expertise

The TTAC comprises 27 members handpicked for their extensive knowledge across various sectors and disciplines. This diverse array of expertise ranges from academia and think tanks to the public sector, labor, and industry. The committee’s members delve into several critical areas of focus, including automation, cybersecurity, safety, accessibility, law, government, entrepreneurship, privacy, and equity. Evidently, the TTAC is a melting pot of perspectives designed to drive the future of transportation.

Commitment to Service and Innovation

Members of the TTAC will serve on a voluntary basis for two-year terms, with the possibility of reappointment. This commitment to service reflects the dedication of these professionals towards ushering in a transformative era in transportation. The committee’s inaugural meeting is scheduled for January 18, marking the beginning of a journey that is set to revolutionize transportation as we know it.

Steering the Future of Transportation

The creation of the TTAC is a testament to the USDOT’s commitment to addressing the unique opportunities and challenges present in today’s transportation landscape. This initiative underscores the importance of a diverse set of perspectives in shaping the future of transportation policy and innovation. In this vein, the committee will also advise on the maintenance and improvement of the nation’s freight network and supply chains, contributing to the overall enhancement of transportation systems.

0
Transportation United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
7 mins ago
TfL Study Reveals Safety Concerns at London's Floating Bus Stops
A recent study by Transport for London (TfL) has brought to light pressing safety concerns at the city’s floating bus stops, revealing that a disturbing 60% of cyclists do not adhere to road rules by giving way to pedestrians at crossings. The investigation, stimulated by findings from a Telegraph survey and widespread concerns about pedestrian
TfL Study Reveals Safety Concerns at London's Floating Bus Stops
Nishi-Nippon Railroad Trials Multilingual Robot Guide at Fukuoka Station
33 mins ago
Nishi-Nippon Railroad Trials Multilingual Robot Guide at Fukuoka Station
Vernon Sets $250,000 as Estimated Cost for Paving One Kilometre of Road
38 mins ago
Vernon Sets $250,000 as Estimated Cost for Paving One Kilometre of Road
Hampshire Prepares for Cold Snap: Gritters to Combat Icy Roads
10 mins ago
Hampshire Prepares for Cold Snap: Gritters to Combat Icy Roads
Fatal Crash Involving FlixBus-Operated Vehicle in Lake George: One Dead, Eleven Injured
18 mins ago
Fatal Crash Involving FlixBus-Operated Vehicle in Lake George: One Dead, Eleven Injured
Canada's House of Commons Contemplates Switch to Electric Vehicles for Shuttle Service
22 mins ago
Canada's House of Commons Contemplates Switch to Electric Vehicles for Shuttle Service
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennsylvania State Rep Rob Matzie Calls for Overhaul of PIAA
20 seconds
Pennsylvania State Rep Rob Matzie Calls for Overhaul of PIAA
Pokemon Unite Patch Update 1.13.1.4: A Shift in Power Dynamics
2 mins
Pokemon Unite Patch Update 1.13.1.4: A Shift in Power Dynamics
Late Equalizer Ignites Dull Soccer Match with Unforeseen Thrill
2 mins
Late Equalizer Ignites Dull Soccer Match with Unforeseen Thrill
Nirmala Sitharaman Spearheads Credit Outreach Program in Gangtok
2 mins
Nirmala Sitharaman Spearheads Credit Outreach Program in Gangtok
Capitol Insurrection: A Premeditated Plot and the Persistence of Insurrectionist Mentality
3 mins
Capitol Insurrection: A Premeditated Plot and the Persistence of Insurrectionist Mentality
Blackburn Rovers Triumph: Szmodics' Hat-Trick Seals FA Cup Victory
3 mins
Blackburn Rovers Triumph: Szmodics' Hat-Trick Seals FA Cup Victory
Nick Aldis Announces Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Royal Rumble
4 mins
Nick Aldis Announces Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Royal Rumble
Los Angeles Lakers Grapple with Losing Streak Amid Calls for Unity and Determination
4 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Grapple with Losing Streak Amid Calls for Unity and Determination
AJSU Party Ramps Up for Jharkhand Elections with Quick Action Force Initiative
4 mins
AJSU Party Ramps Up for Jharkhand Elections with Quick Action Force Initiative
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
30 mins
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
33 mins
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
Asteroid Threatens Earth; Hezbollah Retaliates with Rockets Amid Global News
43 mins
Asteroid Threatens Earth; Hezbollah Retaliates with Rockets Amid Global News
TikTok and Netflix Suspend Services in Russia Amid 'Fake News' Law and Escalating Ukraine Conflict
1 hour
TikTok and Netflix Suspend Services in Russia Amid 'Fake News' Law and Escalating Ukraine Conflict
Bret Weinstein Discusses COVID Vaccine Fraud and WHO's Global Health Ambitions with Tucker Carlson
2 hours
Bret Weinstein Discusses COVID Vaccine Fraud and WHO's Global Health Ambitions with Tucker Carlson
Ghana's Chief of Staff Lauds Guinness Record Attempters as Nation's Pride
3 hours
Ghana's Chief of Staff Lauds Guinness Record Attempters as Nation's Pride
Chef Faila's Culinary Marathon: Aiming for a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Chef Faila's Culinary Marathon: Aiming for a Guinness World Record
Gaza's Escalating Hunger Crisis: A Desperate Plea for Help
3 hours
Gaza's Escalating Hunger Crisis: A Desperate Plea for Help
Number of disabled Israeli soldiers expected to reach 12,500 in 2024: Report
3 hours
Number of disabled Israeli soldiers expected to reach 12,500 in 2024: Report

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app