U.S. Department of Labor Fines Company for Child Labor Violations

In a recent development, the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division has identified Arbor E&T LLC, which operates under the aliases Res-Care Workforce Services and Equus Workforce Solutions, as being in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) concerning child labor rules. The infraction was uncovered during an investigation at the company's St. Marys, Pennsylvania location, revealing the unlawful employment of nine minors, aged 14 and 15, outside of the hours lawfully permissible.

FLSA Regulations and Violations

The FLSA delineates specific working hours for minors, which include restrictions on school days and non-school weeks, and prohibits labor before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m., with few exceptions during the summer months. In contravention of these regulations, the company allowed these underage workers to operate hazardous machinery such as a log splitter, ATV, weed-eater, pole saw, meat slicer, and chain saw, which led to a non-serious injury to one minor.

Penalty Imposed

In light of these violations, the Department of Labor has levied a civil monetary fine of $16,795 against the company. John DuMont, the District Director of the Wage and Hour Division in Pittsburgh, underscored the responsibility of employers to be aware of legal work conditions for young workers and offered the department's assistance for compliance.

About Equus Workforce Solutions

Equus Workforce Solutions is recognized for offering workforce development solutions across North America and has its headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky. In addition to enforcing labor regulations, the Department of Labor runs the YouthRules! initiative to encourage safe and beneficial work experiences for young workers, and has published guidelines for employers on best practices for employing minors.