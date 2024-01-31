U.S. Department of Defense Awards Multiple Contracts for Military Support

In a major development, the U.S. Department of Defense has announced an array of contracts awarded to various companies for diverse military services and products. These contracts span across different sectors, from industrial product support to warehousing operations, hinting at a comprehensive approach towards bolstering the defense sector.

A Prominent List of Contract Awardees

Known for its commitment to providing support for the Navy, ASRC Federal Facilities Logistics LLC has been awarded a hefty contract of $150 million. This contract, lined up to end in 2027, is focused on industrial product support.

Avon Protection Ceradyne LLC, a company synonymous with advanced combat helmets, has received an extension on their contract worth $39.32 million for the Army, with the ordering period culminating in 2025.

Meanwhile, ROICOM USA LLC has secured a $36.68 million contract to provide all-weather coats for the Marine Corps, ending in 2029. Olgoonik Logistics LLC bagged a $26.5 million contract for warehousing and operations support services, with performance in Guam stretching till 2029.

Connectec Co. has been awarded a $10.33 million contract for switch subassembly units for the Army, with the contract set to complete in 2029. A noteworthy correction was issued for a General Dynamics Land Systems Inc. contract, with the award date now confirmed as January 30, 2024.

Major Contracts and Extensions

DynCorp International LLC has been awarded a $67.48 million contract for providing maintenance support services in Saudi Arabia, which will wrap up by 2025. Weeks Marine Inc. has received a $62.05 million contract for harbor deepening and widening in Alabama, with the project expected to complete by 2025.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P. managed to secure a $19.5 million modification to provide armor kits for Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles, with work projected to end by 2026. Mississippi Limestone Corp. was awarded a $17.4 million contract for concrete mattresses in Louisiana, with the project ending in 2025.

Contracts Spanning Across Varied Sectors

Metis Li was awarded a $9.59 million contract for software licenses and support services, with performance in California and India reaching until 2027. Noreas Environmental Services LLC secured a $9.15 million contract for soil decontamination in Indiana, with the project slated for completion by 2025.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. received a $16.92 million contract extension for the Italian Air Force MQ-9 Unmanned Aerial System Program, with work in California, Italy, and Kuwait continuing till 2025.

Stellant Systems Inc. was awarded a $9.4 million order for electron tubes for the F/A-18 aircraft, with work expected to be completed by 2026. Lastly, Textron Systems Corp. received an $8.92 million modification for procurement of material for future ship to shore connector craft, with work set to be completed by 2025.