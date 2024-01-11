en English
Military

U.S. Defense Department Addresses Houthi Attacks on Red Sea Shipping

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
In a critical move to secure the world’s maritime trade routes, Major General Pat Ryder, the Press Secretary for the U.S. Department of Defense, addressed the global community about the pressing issue of Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The briefing, which was broadcast on platforms including Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233, and YouTube, reflected the gravity of the situation and its potential to impact global commerce.

UN Security Council Steps In

United Nations Security Council passed a resolution urging Yemen’s Houthi rebels to cease attacks on vessels and release the Japanese-operated Galaxy Leader, seized last year. The U.S. fingered Iran for supporting the Houthi attacks with advanced missiles and drones, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The resolution also upheld the right of UN member states to defend their vessels from attack.

U.S. Military Strikes Back

The U.S. military reported a ‘complex attack’ on southern Red Sea shipping lanes, successfully intercepting 21 Houthi missiles and drones. The Red Sea, linking the Middle East and Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal and its narrow Bab al-Mandeb Strait, is a pivotal shipping route. The Houthi attacks have dealt a harsh blow to global trade, causing a 60% drop in container traffic through the Red Sea and disrupting shipping routes. This disruption could trigger inflation and availability issues, as industry leaders and retailers warn of potential impacts on consumer goods and prices.

Shipping Firms Respond to the Crisis

In an attempt to avoid Houthi attacks, at least five vessels transiting the Red Sea signaled their links to China. Since mid-November 2023, the Iran-backed Houthi group has been targeting commercial ships, driving shipping companies from the region and causing major disruptions in global supply chains. This has led to a surge in insurance premiums for ships using the Red Sea and major shippers, including A P Møller Mærsk, planning to avoid the region. Although the United States has launched an international security initiative to protect commercial vessels, experts question the effectiveness of this effort. The U.S. has led a naval task force to protect commercial ships in the Red Sea, sparking debates about the effectiveness of defensive measures against the Houthi attacks.

International Response to Houthi Attacks

The UN Security Council, despite abstentions from Russia and China, has called for an immediate end to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. The US Central Command reported 26 Houthi strikes on shipping, forcing companies to divert around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, adding to journey times and cost. The Houthi attacks have caused a decrease in container vessels passing through the Bab al-Mandeb strait and an increase in voyages through the Cape of Good Hope, potentially leading to increased energy and food prices.

The resolution implicitly endorsed the US-led multinational naval taskforce defending commercial ships in the Red Sea and condemned the provision of arms to the Houthis. The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution calling on Yemen’s Houthi rebel group to stop its attacks in the Red Sea. The US and Britain have hinted at potential military strikes in response to the Houthi attacks. The resolution condemns the Houthi attacks and calls for them to stop, with the US and other nations having ships in the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational effort to safeguard shipping in the region.

Military United States Yemen
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

