Agriculture

U.S Dairy Farmers Earn Carbon-Asset Payments for Emission Reductions

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
U.S Dairy Farmers Earn Carbon-Asset Payments for Emission Reductions

In a climate-conscious world increasingly concerned with greenhouse gas emissions, U.S. dairy farmers have found an eco-friendly ally in Agolin Ruminant, a feed additive formulated with essential oils. As a result of their commitment to this sustainable practice, they’ve seen a windfall of nearly $3 million in carbon-asset payments in 2021 and 2022, thanks to three carbon projects that rewarded them for their verified emissions reductions (VERs).

Agolin Ruminant: A Boon for Dairy Farmers and the Environment

Agolin Ruminant is no ordinary feed additive. Developed by Agolin SA, it is a unique blend of essential oils that not only enhances milk production and feed efficiency in livestock but also reduces the carbon footprint of the dairy industry. The use of this innovative product results in VERs, a coveted carbon asset. Each VER represents one metric ton of greenhouse gas emissions that have been either avoided or removed from the atmosphere and has undergone independent verification.

Concord Agriculture Partners Launches a New Carbon Inset Project

In a bid to further incentivize environmentally friendly farming practices, Concord Agriculture Partners has initiated a new carbon inset project. This project utilizes Agolin Ruminant and offers dairy producers an industry-leading 85 percent share of the carbon asset’s gross value. This initiative not only promises to bring significant financial benefits to the participating farmers but also contributes to the broader goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the agriculture sector.

Alltech Acquires Majority Stake in Agolin SA

In a noteworthy development, Alltech, a global leader in the agriculture industry, acquired a majority stake in Agolin SA in May 2023. This strategic acquisition further underscores the increasing importance and potential of Agolin Ruminant in facilitating sustainable farming practices and offering tangible rewards for farmers who prioritize environmental stewardship.

Meanwhile, in an effort to continue educating farmers on sustainable practices, an upcoming 4 County Beef Seminar has been scheduled for January 17th. Speakers at this event will cover a range of topics, including cattle marketing, futures, cow/calf nutrition, and risk management, providing a comprehensive platform for learning and discussion.

Agriculture United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

