U.S. Customs and Border Protection Resumes Pedestrian West Operations at San Ysidro Port

Following a period of closure, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced the resumption of Pedestrian West operations at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, starting this Thursday. This decision marks a significant development in facilitating foot traffic from Tijuana, Mexico, into the United States.

Reopening to Boost Cross-Border Traffic

The Ped West crossing, having been closed for an extended period, is now set to operate seven days a week. The northbound pedestrian operations will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while the southbound facility will run daily from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This move aims to enhance the flow of travel and trade between the U.S. and Mexico, which had been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

Decision Driven by Enhanced Security Measures

CBP’s decision to reopen the Ped West crossing follows a thorough evaluation of security situations and substantial adjustments in operational plans. The overarching goal is to heighten enforcement efforts against individuals who attempt to enter the country without using lawful pathways.

Additional Services While Closed to General Traffic

Interestingly, even with the closure for general pedestrian traffic, the PedWest facility has been processing migrant asylum applications. This function illustrates the facility’s crucial role in managing border operations and maintaining the delicate balance between security and human rights.

The public is encouraged to check current wait times online to ensure a smooth crossing process. As the situation continues to evolve, the CBP remains committed to ensuring safe and efficient border crossings while upholding its enforcement obligations.