Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Resumes Pedestrian West Operations at San Ysidro Port

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Resumes Pedestrian West Operations at San Ysidro Port

Following a period of closure, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced the resumption of Pedestrian West operations at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, starting this Thursday. This decision marks a significant development in facilitating foot traffic from Tijuana, Mexico, into the United States.

Reopening to Boost Cross-Border Traffic

The Ped West crossing, having been closed for an extended period, is now set to operate seven days a week. The northbound pedestrian operations will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while the southbound facility will run daily from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This move aims to enhance the flow of travel and trade between the U.S. and Mexico, which had been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

Decision Driven by Enhanced Security Measures

CBP’s decision to reopen the Ped West crossing follows a thorough evaluation of security situations and substantial adjustments in operational plans. The overarching goal is to heighten enforcement efforts against individuals who attempt to enter the country without using lawful pathways.

Additional Services While Closed to General Traffic

Interestingly, even with the closure for general pedestrian traffic, the PedWest facility has been processing migrant asylum applications. This function illustrates the facility’s crucial role in managing border operations and maintaining the delicate balance between security and human rights.

The public is encouraged to check current wait times online to ensure a smooth crossing process. As the situation continues to evolve, the CBP remains committed to ensuring safe and efficient border crossings while upholding its enforcement obligations.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

