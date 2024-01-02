en English
U.S. Construction Spending Soars, Marking Significant Year-Over-Year Growth

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
U.S. Construction Spending Soars, Marking Significant Year-Over-Year Growth

As revealed by the U.S. Census Bureau, construction spending in November 2022 saw a significant rise of 11.3% year-over-year, reaching a whopping $1,842.2 billion. This growth was not limited to any one sector but spanned across various industries, reflecting the dynamic shifts within the construction industry.

A Closer Look at the Sectors

Private construction spending rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,595.0 billion, an increase of 0.7% from the revised October estimate. Within this sector, residential construction experienced a more pronounced increase of 1.1%, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $896.8 billion. Nonresidential construction, though growing at a slower pace, also marked an increase of 0.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $698.2 billion.

Contrarily, public construction spending witnessed a slight decline of 0.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $455.1 billion compared to the revised October figures. This indicates a modest downturn in the public sector, as opposed to the robust growth observed in the private sector.

Impact of the Pandemic and Rising Costs

The construction industry has not remained untouched by the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. A 39.6% spike in overall construction costs was observed due to the pandemic, leading to supply chain disruptions and builders facing increased prices. For instance, nonresidential construction input prices fell 1.1% over the past year, but the cost of heavy materials that are expensive to transport has risen. Furthermore, the construction of new single-family homes has dropped by 17% despite consistent demand, largely due to these escalating costs.

Other Influencing Factors

The transition to greener buildings, inflation, long lead times for machinery and equipment, higher transportation costs, and a competitive labor market are also contributing to the rising costs in the construction industry. Labor costs have notably increased by 5.5% year over year, and average wages have surged about 17% since the beginning of the pandemic as companies scramble to attract enough workers.

The ‘Build America, Buy America’ clause and the Federal Acquisition Regulation Use of Project Labor Agreements for Federal Construction Projects have also had noticeable impacts on the industry. Associated Builders and Contractors have expressed their opposition to these regulations, arguing they will elevate costs on taxpayer-funded construction projects and steer contracts towards unionized contractors and workers.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

