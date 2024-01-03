en English
Business

U.S. Construction Industry Grapples with Record Labor Shortage

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
The U.S. construction industry is grappling with a significant labor shortage, leading to a record number of vacant positions. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC)’s analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the industry reported a staggering 459,000 unfilled construction jobs at the end of November. This figure represents a 43,000 increase from the preceding month and is 111,000 higher than the same period from the previous year.

The Labor Shortage: A Growing Challenge

The construction industry is facing a mounting challenge due to a shortage of skilled labor. This situation is particularly impacting contractors in regions with large industrial projects, leading to project delays. For instance, industrial projects in Arizona and South Carolina have been stalled due to the paucity of skilled workers.

ABC’s Chief Economist Anirban Basu has highlighted that the job opening rate of 5.4% for November was the highest since the data series began in 2000. With an expected increase in construction spending, particularly in manufacturing and infrastructure subsectors, labor shortages are likely to persist as a primary concern for the industry.

Addressing the Labor Shortage

Strategies recommended to mitigate the impact of the labor shortage include investing in training and development, embracing technology, broadening recruitment, offering competitive compensation, and utilizing temporary staffing solutions. Local leaders in regions like Kansas City are already taking action, planning new training facilities to recruit and train more workers, ensuring future projects can be completed on time.

Construction Spending & The Labor Shortage

Despite a 0.1% decrease in national nonresidential construction spending in November, spending has surged by 18.1% over the past year. Manufacturing-related construction has significantly contributed to this increase, accounting for roughly 45% of the year-over-year growth in nonresidential spending. However, as federal funding for major infrastructure and manufacturing projects flows in, it only underscores the ongoing labor shortage, creating more staffing challenges. The construction industry’s current predicament underlines the urgent need for effective strategies to address the labor shortage.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

