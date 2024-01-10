U.S. Congress Calls for Probe into UAE’s G42 Over Ties with China

A U.S. congressional committee, spearheaded by Representative Mike Gallagher, has urged the Commerce Department to scrutinize the UAE-based firm G42, owned by the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates, for potential trade restrictions. The firm, managed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, the UAE’s national security adviser and brother of the country’s leader, is deeply involved in artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, and has partnerships with major American tech giants such as Microsoft, Dell, and OpenAI.

G42’s Ties with China

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has raised red flags over G42’s close collaboration with China’s military, intelligence services, and state-owned enterprises. A review of documents by the committee implied that G42’s CEO, Peng Xiao, is part of a network of companies supporting the Chinese military and human rights abuses.

Call for Export Controls on G42

The committee proposed the introduction of export controls on G42 and certain associated companies, necessitating U.S. businesses to acquire a license before selling products to these entities. This proposition comes in the wake of reports highlighting the UAE’s increased military and economic cooperation with China, which has raised eyebrows amongst U.S. officials, given the UAE’s standing as a substantial purchaser of U.S.-made weaponry and strategic partner.

Implications and Deadline for Action

The Commerce Department has been given a deadline of February 2 to either act on the committee’s recommendation or justify its inaction to lawmakers. The proposed investigation into G42 represents a broader concern about the transfer of sensitive technology and intellectual property, and the role of foreign companies in supporting the Chinese Communist Party’s military capabilities and human rights abuses. The committee’s recommendation indicates an increasing scrutiny of trade flows involving China and signals a more aggressive approach towards companies linked to Beijing.