U.S. College Enrollment Hits a Downturn: A Look into the State of Higher Education
College enrollment in the U.S. has hit a significant downturn. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reports a 3.6% drop in freshman enrollment this fall, particularly in public and private four-year institutions. This trend traces back to the Covid-19 pandemic when students increasingly opted for the workforce or certificate programs instead of a traditional four-year degree.
A Stalled Graduation Rate
Six-year college completion rates are at a standstill. Approximately 62% of students who began their studies in 2017 have graduated, while nearly a third have either stopped their education or put it on hold. Rising costs, student debt, and questions about the return on investment have sparked debates about the value of a college degree.
The Financial Hurdle
Financial barriers, inflation, and the need to work have led to an increase in stopouts, especially among low-income students. Despite President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt being blocked by the Supreme Court, a new scheme is in the pipeline. However, it’s yet to be seen how this will affect future enrollment rates.
The Student Debt Crisis
Student debt currently surpasses $1.7 trillion. Borrowers without a degree face a default rate three times higher than their diploma-holding counterparts. Although broad debt forgiveness may seem unlikely, the Biden administration has wiped out $127 billion in education debt for over 3.5 million borrowers through programs like Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans. These initiatives provide students and families with options to manage their loan payments and work towards forgiveness.
