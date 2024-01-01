en English
Education

U.S. College Enrollment Hits a Downturn: A Look into the State of Higher Education

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
U.S. College Enrollment Hits a Downturn: A Look into the State of Higher Education

College enrollment in the U.S. has hit a significant downturn. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reports a 3.6% drop in freshman enrollment this fall, particularly in public and private four-year institutions. This trend traces back to the Covid-19 pandemic when students increasingly opted for the workforce or certificate programs instead of a traditional four-year degree.

A Stalled Graduation Rate

Six-year college completion rates are at a standstill. Approximately 62% of students who began their studies in 2017 have graduated, while nearly a third have either stopped their education or put it on hold. Rising costs, student debt, and questions about the return on investment have sparked debates about the value of a college degree.

The Financial Hurdle

Financial barriers, inflation, and the need to work have led to an increase in stopouts, especially among low-income students. Despite President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt being blocked by the Supreme Court, a new scheme is in the pipeline. However, it’s yet to be seen how this will affect future enrollment rates.

The Student Debt Crisis

Student debt currently surpasses $1.7 trillion. Borrowers without a degree face a default rate three times higher than their diploma-holding counterparts. Although broad debt forgiveness may seem unlikely, the Biden administration has wiped out $127 billion in education debt for over 3.5 million borrowers through programs like Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans. These initiatives provide students and families with options to manage their loan payments and work towards forgiveness.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

