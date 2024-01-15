en English
China

U.S.-China Tech War: The Battle for Semiconductor Dominance

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:47 pm EST
As the rivalry between the United States and China intensifies, the global semiconductor industry finds itself in the crosshairs. The Biden administration is closing in on the sale of advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to China, a strategic move to curb China’s military and technological advancements. The $574 billion semiconductor industry, vital for everything from fighter jets to smartphones, is projected to breach the trillion-dollar mark by the end of this decade, making it a focal point of global economic and geopolitical interest.

Restricting China’s Access to Semiconductors

The U.S. has placed Huawei and several other Chinese tech companies on its Entity List, thereby severing their lifeline to the global semiconductor value chain. This is an attempt to slow down the rise of Chinese power by limiting its access to advanced semiconductor technologies. However, as history has shown, rising powers often respond by subsidizing industrial development and pushing their businesses towards high-value positions, thereby fostering self-sufficiency. The efficacy of this tech war is yet to be seen.

The Taiwan Factor

The potential conflict between the U.S. and China over Taiwan is of particular concern for the semiconductor industry. Taiwan, home to 90% of the world’s semiconductor supply, is a significant player in the global economy. The cost of a war over Taiwan is estimated to be around $10 trillion, with a major chunk of this impact stemming from disruptions to the semiconductor supply. The potential implications of a Chinese invasion or blockade of Taiwan could have far-reaching consequences for global GDP and trade.

Election and Future Implications

The upcoming presidential elections in Taiwan will have a significant impact on the semiconductor industry and global economy. Candidates’ stances on Taiwan’s relationship with China could sway the balance of power in the semiconductor industry. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has underscored the need to restrict the most sophisticated chips from reaching the Chinese military, emphasizing the strategic importance of maintaining the U.S. lead in the global semiconductor market.

In conclusion, the intensifying U.S.-China tech war over the semiconductor industry has set the stage for a new chapter in global geopolitics. As these two largest economies lock horns, companies caught in the middle may face challenges due to these geopolitical tensions, potentially reshaping the global tech landscape.

0
China United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

