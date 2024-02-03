U.S. Cattle Population Plunges to 73-Year Low, Triggering Surge in Beef Prices

The United States, globally acclaimed as the leading beef producer, is witnessing a notable contraction in its cattle population. The current headcount stands at a 73-year low, with a mere 87.2 million cattle, a 2% drop from the previous year and a deflection from the anticipated figures. These statistics revealed in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's biennial cattle inventory report, underscore a trend that could stir the meat industry and consumer market alike.

Soaring Beef Prices

As the cattle stock dwindles, beef prices have been consistently climbing for three consecutive years. Reduced cattle availability for processing into beef coupled with an escalating global demand for meat has catapulted these prices. The repercussions of this situation are being felt directly by consumers, and the forecast suggests that beef prices are likely to remain high for an indefinite period.

Impact on the Meat Industry

Leading meat processing companies like Tyson Foods Inc. and JBS SA are grappling with the scarcity of cattle ready for slaughter. This scarcity is gnawing at their profit margins, and although the industry might witness higher highs in the cattle market post-rebuilding, the current outlook seems bleak.

Ranchers might initiate the process of rebuilding their beef herds later in the year. However, the industry is bracing for tighter supplies and increased beef imports in light of the present circumstances. The decline in the U.S. beef cow herd and feeder cattle and calf supplies, along with the forecasted reduction in beef production in 2024, casts a long shadow over the future of the industry.