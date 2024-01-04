en English
International Relations

U.S. Calls for U.N. Action Against Houthi Attacks in Red Sea

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:52 pm EST
U.S. Calls for U.N. Action Against Houthi Attacks in Red Sea

The United States, in conjunction with 11 allies, has issued a stern warning to Yemen’s Houthi militants following their continued attacks on cargo vessels in the pivotal Red Sea trade route. The Houthi incursions have led to a significant rerouting of vessels, extending journeys by up to ten days and inflating freight rates. The U.S. has spearheaded a coalition to protect the shipping lanes and has reported new Houthi attacks involving anti-ship ballistic missiles launched into the southern Red Sea.

US Calls for UN Action Against Houthis

Escalating tensions have led the U.S. to urge the U.N. Security Council to act decisively against the Houthi rebels. According to U.S. Deputy Ambassador Christopher Lu, the Houthis have initiated over 20 attacks since November 19. These attacks included an unfruitful attempt to seize a cargo ship, which in turn provoked a U.S. response that resulted in the sinking of three Houthi boats and the death of 10 fighters.

The Houthi Justification and Wider Implications

The Houthis justify their actions as a means to halt Israel’s offensive in Gaza, targeting ships bound for Israel using a variety of weapons, including drones, missiles, and boats. The U.S., however, accuses Iran of providing the Houthis with advanced weaponry and monetary support, and has called on Iran to cease this backing. A U.S. draft resolution is currently in play, calling for a cessation of the Houthi attacks and an upholding of international maritime law.

A Balancing Act of Condemnation and Caution

The Houthi actions have been widely condemned, but amid the denouncements lurks a cautionary warning from Russia against escalating force, which could inadvertently stoke the fires of a new regional conflict. As the Security Council prepares to hold a briefing on the Houthi attacks, the international community watches with bated breath, anticipating the implications for global trade and regional peace.

International Relations United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

