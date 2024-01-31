U.S. Business Groups Challenge California's Climate Disclosure Laws

Major U.S. business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Farm Bureau Federation, have challenged California's new climate disclosure laws in a federal court in Los Angeles. The new laws necessitate companies to publicly report their greenhouse gas emissions and any climate-related financial risks. The lawsuit asserts that these laws would impose enormous expenses on businesses and infringe upon free speech protections. The business groups argue that these laws overstep federal authority, potentially leading to a patchwork of inconsistent laws across states, with businesses and investors caught in the midst of this regulatory discord.

California's Climate Disclosure Laws: A Regulatory Discord

The climate disclosure laws, despite being endorsed by several major companies, are being contested at a critical time. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is in the process of finalizing its own set of climate disclosure rules. The lawsuit alleges that the Californian laws usurp the role of federal regulators, potentially paving the way for other states to adopt a different approach to disclosure, thereby creating an inconsistent regulatory landscape.

The Lawsuit: Overstepping Federal Authority and Violating Free Speech

The lawsuit, filed by several business and agricultural groups including the California Chamber of Commerce, contends that the new rules exceed federal authority and violate the First Amendment. The laws demand companies with an annual turnover of more than $1 billion and operations in California to disclose their direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions. The business groups believe these requirements to be burdensome and likely to create inconsistent laws across states. The lawsuit also challenges a new law that mandates companies to report the potential impact of climate change on their finances and their plans to adapt to such changes.