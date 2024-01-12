U.S., Britain Conduct Military Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen: Global Oil Prices Rise, Shipping Routes Disrupted

In a significant development, the United States and Britain have conducted military operations against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. This action is a direct response to the Houthis’ attacks on international shipping, particularly in the Red Sea, a critical commercial route. The strikes targeted Houthi training sites, airfields, drone storage sites, radar installations, and air defense systems. The retaliation from the U.S. and U.K. is seen as a significant change in stance and a stern message against threats to freedom of navigation.

First U.S. Strike Against Houthis

The military operations mark the first known U.S. strike against the Houthis in Yemen. Previous strikes had been carried out against Iranian proxies in Syria and Iraq. The U.S. has reported at least 27 attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea since November 19, leading to the launch of a maritime task force to patrol the area. The strikes involved warship and submarine launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, targeting over a dozen sites.

Global Support and Condemnation of Houthi Attacks

The international community has shown support for the U.S. and U.K.’s actions. Countries including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, and South Korea have issued a joint statement, expressing their readiness to defend lives and protect commerce in the critical Red Sea waterway. Simultaneously, the U.N. Security Council has passed a resolution demanding an immediate cessation of attacks from the Houthis, indirectly condemning their weapons supplier, Iran.

Impact on Global Oil Prices and Shipping Routes

The escalating conflict in the Red Sea has had a noticeable impact on global oil prices and shipping routes. Brent crude’s global benchmark rose 2.25% to $79.15 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures saw a 2.4% increase to $73.75 per barrel. The ongoing Houthi attacks have forced major shipping companies to avoid the Red Sea, leading to longer, more expensive detours around southern Africa. This disruption has subsequently led to increased ocean freight rates, impacting the global supply chain.

As the situation continues to unfold, the world watches closely. The U.S. has signaled that it may take further measures to protect international commerce if necessary. However, the leader of the Houthis, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has warned of retaliation against any American aggression, indicating a potential escalation in the conflict.