U.S. Border Patrol Agents Now Eligible for Increased Overtime Compensation

In a move that signals a significant shift in Border Patrol pay structure, U.S. agents are now eligible for higher overtime pay rates. This change, a provision in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act signed into law by President Joe Biden on December 22, enables government rank GS-12 and above agents to receive time and a half pay for overtime hours worked.

The Industry Standard

The National Border Patrol Council, the body representing Border Patrol agents, has welcomed the change. Vice President Hector Garza underscored the need for such a provision, stating that time and a half is the industry standard across various sectors. The reform is a much-needed solution to the issues with recruitment and retention of agents, issues that have intensified since a 2014 pay structure change eliminated time and a half for overtime.

Backpay and Future Provisions

In addition to the revised pay rates, agents will also receive backpay for overtime worked from December 22 until the implementation of the new pay structure. U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, played a crucial role in integrating the overtime provision into the NDAA. He acknowledged the challenges faced by Border Patrol agents, particularly during the demanding holiday season.

A Career in Border Patrol

The pay reform is intended to make Border Patrol careers more appealing, aligning with the overtime pay structures of other federal agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Moreover, federal workers are poised to receive an average 5.2% pay raise in 2024, marking the largest increase in over four decades. For GS-12 workers in Texas, this means a starting annual pay between $88,000 to $100,000, depending on location. This reform, paired with the anticipated pay raise, is a substantial step in enhancing the attractiveness of a Border Patrol career.