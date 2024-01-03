en English
U.S. Border Patrol Agents Now Eligible for Increased Overtime Compensation

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
U.S. Border Patrol Agents Now Eligible for Increased Overtime Compensation

In a move that signals a significant shift in Border Patrol pay structure, U.S. agents are now eligible for higher overtime pay rates. This change, a provision in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act signed into law by President Joe Biden on December 22, enables government rank GS-12 and above agents to receive time and a half pay for overtime hours worked.

The Industry Standard

The National Border Patrol Council, the body representing Border Patrol agents, has welcomed the change. Vice President Hector Garza underscored the need for such a provision, stating that time and a half is the industry standard across various sectors. The reform is a much-needed solution to the issues with recruitment and retention of agents, issues that have intensified since a 2014 pay structure change eliminated time and a half for overtime.

Backpay and Future Provisions

In addition to the revised pay rates, agents will also receive backpay for overtime worked from December 22 until the implementation of the new pay structure. U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, played a crucial role in integrating the overtime provision into the NDAA. He acknowledged the challenges faced by Border Patrol agents, particularly during the demanding holiday season.

A Career in Border Patrol

The pay reform is intended to make Border Patrol careers more appealing, aligning with the overtime pay structures of other federal agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Moreover, federal workers are poised to receive an average 5.2% pay raise in 2024, marking the largest increase in over four decades. For GS-12 workers in Texas, this means a starting annual pay between $88,000 to $100,000, depending on location. This reform, paired with the anticipated pay raise, is a substantial step in enhancing the attractiveness of a Border Patrol career.

United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

