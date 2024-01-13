U.S. Battles Record-Breaking Winter Storm and Extreme Cold

A severe winter storm has swept across the United States, triggering a wave of disruption and hardship on a scale rarely witnessed. The storm extended its icy grip from Oregon to the northern Plains and the Northeast, coinciding with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend. The perilous weather resulted in a slew of advisories, including ice storm warnings in Oregon, blizzard warnings in the northern Plains, and high wind warnings in New Mexico.

A State of Emergency

Nebraska declared a state of emergency in the face of the storm, with areas receiving up to two feet of snow and highways closed due to hazardous conditions. In Iowa, the relentless snow and wind left vehicles—including semitrailers—stranded on Interstate 80. Governors from New York to Louisiana urged residents to prepare for the dangerous conditions, with mercury in parts of Montana plummeting below minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit. The cold snap was expected to push temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees in the Dakotas. The National Weather Service issued a warning of life-threatening cold in St. Louis as well.

Widespread Disruption

The storm forced the cancellation of political campaign events and caused power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of homes in Michigan, Oregon, and Wisconsin. Meanwhile, the coastal Northeast braced for flooding due to record high tides amplified by a storm surge. In response to the extreme weather, shelters and additional facilities were opened to provide refuge for those in need. Despite the harsh conditions, some residents found ways to enjoy the winter weather, like sledding in Des Moines or building snowmen in Michigan to celebrate a 95th birthday.

The Human Toll

In Portland, Oregon, officials investigated a death attributed to hypothermia, while several states reported weather-related fatalities earlier in the week. The storm’s impact extended to the vulnerable migrant population as well, with plans to move them out of shelters in Chicago put on hold due to the extreme weather. The frigid conditions also raised concerns about ‘heart attack snow,’—wetter and heavier snow that can put a severe strain on the body—further highlighting the risk to human life posed by the severe weather.