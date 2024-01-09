en English
U.S. Banks Brace for Q4 Results Amid Rising Non-Performing Loans

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:35 pm EST
As the financial world turns its gaze upon Wall Street, U.S. banks are poised to reveal their fourth-quarter results, with apprehensions regarding sour loans taking center stage. The banking behemoths, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup, are projected to disclose a sum of $24.4 billion in non-performing loans, indicating a surge from the previous year.

The Impact of Rising Interest Rates and a Glance at JPMorgan

The surge in interest rates has not only escalated deposit costs but has also depreciated the value of bank bond portfolios. This development forecasts a steep 13% plunge in earnings in comparison to the preceding year. JPMorgan, which now stands as the largest U.S. bank by various parameters, is under intense scrutiny given its substantial contribution to total U.S. bank profits.

Citigroup’s Reorganization and Expansion in China

Simultaneously, Citigroup’s ongoing restructuring, encompassing a charge for redundancies and other expenditures, along with its strategy to broaden its horizons in China’s financial markets, are also garnering attention.

The Aftermath of 2023 and the Shadow of NBFIs

The banking sector is still recuperating from the tumultuous events of 2023, which saw the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and the crisis at Credit Suisse. Both regulators and banks are keenly inspecting the ties between banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs). These NBFIs, which currently hold nearly half of the world’s financial assets, have proliferated in the shadow of post-crisis regulations.

European Scrutiny and British Political Maneuvers

In Europe, investor activists are rigorously examining banks’ performance, while EU regulators are on the hunt for more transparent data on non-banks. Amidst these developments, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is strategizing to bolster his party’s prospects with tax cuts and address the Post Office Horizon IT scandal.

Furthermore, global challenges such as the nosedive in Eurozone retail sales, an aging global shipping fleet, and the political climate in Bangladesh and Taiwan form part of the expansive international context influencing financial markets and economies.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

