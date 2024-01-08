en English
Business

U.S. Banks Anticipate Major Boost in Corporate Bond Issuance

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
U.S. Banks Anticipate Major Boost in Corporate Bond Issuance

In an anticipated financial maneuver, U.S. banks are preparing for a significant boost in corporate bond issuance. This surge in activity is expected to follow the announcement of earnings by several key financial institutions. A trend analysis places January as the peak month for bank bond issuance, a historical pattern that has been consistent over the past seven years. During this period, the ‘Big Six’ banks, namely Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, have averaged a combined $22.58 billion in January issuances.

Anticipation of Regulatory Demands Fuels Debt Issuance

These leading U.S. institutions are expected to issue debt in anticipation of regulatory demands for increased capital reserves, typically amounting to around $5 billion per issue for the globally systemically important banks (GSIBs). The forthcoming bond sales are expected to be driven by the large U.S. banks, including Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley. Particularly, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are set to report their earnings the following Wednesday.

A Contrast to the Subdued January 2023

The impending surge in bond sales offers a striking contrast to a relatively subdued January 2023, where only Bank of America and Morgan Stanley raised a combined $9 billion. However, this year’s investment-grade primary market has showcased a robust beginning, with the previous week’s issuance volume reaching an impressive $57.9 billion. This figure surpasses market expectations and includes a $4 billion offering from UBS Group.

A Busy Week Ahead

The momentum in the corporate bond market is likely to continue with 12 offerings expected to hit the market on Monday, creating a bustling atmosphere just before the release of December’s consumer price inflation report on Thursday. The upcoming week will certainly be an interesting one for market watchers and investors alike, as the U.S. banking sector takes center stage in the corporate bond issuance market.

Business Economy United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

