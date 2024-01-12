U.S. Authorizes Military Action Against Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels

In a significant move, U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized military action against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen who have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea. The retaliatory strikes mark the first major U.S. military response to these ongoing attacks and have been executed in conjunction with the United Kingdom, supported by other nations, including the Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain, and Australia.

Military Action and Congressional Approval

The strikes are being justified as being in line with the inherent right of individual and collective self-defense, as per the UN Charter. However, the move has raised eyebrows among lawmakers, with both progressive Democrats and some Republicans questioning the bypassing of congressional approval, potentially violating the Constitution.

Threat to International Trade and Navigation

President Biden stated that these airstrikes were a direct response to the Houthi rebels’ attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea. Such actions jeopardize international trade and freedom of navigation. The decision for military action had been under consideration for weeks by the Biden administration, following the defiance of the Houthis to halt their attacks, and comes in the wake of a UN Security Council resolution demanding the same.

Heightened Tensions in the Middle East

The airstrikes occur amidst a backdrop of increased tension in the Middle East, with the ongoing war in Gaza and missile exchanges on Israel’s northern border with the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, another Iran-backed group. The U.S. and the U.K. had previously deployed warships in the southern Red Sea region, a vital waterway accounting for 15% of global seaborne trade, in an attempt to safeguard commerce. The Houthi attacks have, however, deterred many from navigating through the area.