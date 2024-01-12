en English
Military

U.S. Army’s Ambitious Plan to Consolidate IT Networks by 2027

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
In a significant move towards modernization, the U.S. Army is on a determined path to consolidate its myriad information technology networks. The ambitious goal is to reduce the current count of 42 separate organizational networks down to a single unified network by 2027. The Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), spearheads this crucial effort, making it a top modernization priority for the Army.

Consolidation Based on Zero Trust Principles

The consolidation strategy is founded on zero trust principles, which ensure secure access and uncompromised management of the network. As Major General Christopher Eubank emphasized, the approach to this consolidation is cautious, aiming to avoid disruption to unique functionalities as the networks merge.

Current Focus and Future Plans

At present, NETCOM is focusing its efforts on integrating networks from the Army National Guard, Army Reserve, and Army Materiel Command. It is also conducting a pilot with the 7th Infantry Division and developing a global solution for classified data. A node in this network will be operational in Hawaii by the year’s end. The consolidation effort is parallel with the transformation of the Army Unified Directory Services, a key component in this shift. This service, set to be completed by the end of fiscal 2024, will enable Army personnel to use the same account and device anywhere in the world, thereby significantly streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

Role of Science Applications International Corp.

Playing a significant part in this transformation is Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC). Recently, the company was awarded a $156 million contract to provide systems support to the U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC). The contract, referred to as United States Army Reserve Command Information Technology Support Services (USARC ITSS II), mandates SAIC to consolidate enterprise IT services on a global scale. The aim is to provide standardized, responsive, and cost-effective solutions to over 65,000 users spread across 700 locations. The contract is also tasked with improving cybersecurity measures, network availability, and reliability, ensuring a secure and resilient delivery of IT services focused on mission needs and user experience.

Military United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

