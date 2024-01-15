en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

U.S. Army Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday at Hooters

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
U.S. Army Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday at Hooters

Harry Perez Cerezo, a decorated U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, marked his 101st birthday at an unconventional venue – the Hooters restaurant in El Paso, Texas. This was his second consecutive birthday revelry at the establishment, a tradition sparked by a light-hearted remark to his niece about relishing his special day in the company of beautiful women.

A Birthday Bash at Hooters

On January 5, 2024, Cerezo was joined by his family, friends, and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. The Hooters staff, playing the part of gracious hosts, posed for photographs with the centenarian, gifted him a signed hat from the restaurant, and filled the establishment with a rendition of the ‘Happy Birthday’ song. The jovial atmosphere was a testament to Cerezo’s vitality and zest for life, which remained undiminished despite the passage of time.

Serving the Nation and Purple Heart Honor

Originally hailing from Puerto Rico, Cerezo demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the nation, serving 22 years in the military. His service spanned the tumultuous times of World War II and the Korean War, where he was shot in the back. Despite this severe injury, Cerezo’s spirit remained indomitable, returning to duty post-recovery instead of heading home. For his courage and dedication, he was honored with the Purple Heart, a military decoration awarded in the name of the President to those wounded or killed while serving.

Life Post Military and Staying Active

Following his illustrious military career, Cerezo found a new avenue of service at the U.S. Post Office. His life took a poignant turn when he lost his wife in 2018, leaving him a widower. However, he continued to embrace life with an active lifestyle that included daily treadmill sessions and the enjoyment of game shows. Despite his advanced age and being hard of hearing, Cerezo is a testament to the power of discipline, moderation in food habits, and an active lifestyle in ensuring longevity.

As he celebrated his 101st birthday amid the cheers and warm wishes, Cerezo expressed his intention to carry on this unique tradition, hoping to continue his birthday celebrations at Hooters until he hits the remarkable age of 105. His story, a blend of courage, resilience, and humor, serves as a beacon of inspiration to many.

0
United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
8 seconds ago
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
Public fascination with hit men, fueled by their glamorized depictions in movies and TV shows like ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘The Sopranos,’ often overlooks the grim reality of their ineptitude. The actual world of contract killings is far from the polished, professional image the media portrays. From amateurs to professionals, attempts at arranging murders-for-hire are riddled with
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
Iowa High School Principal Dies After Heroic Act During School Shooting
52 seconds ago
Iowa High School Principal Dies After Heroic Act During School Shooting
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
1 min ago
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey: Bonding Over Dinner and Shared Family Moments
16 seconds ago
Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey: Bonding Over Dinner and Shared Family Moments
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
17 seconds ago
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
Joseph Nye's Historical Perspective on Today's Challenges: A Reframing of Current Affairs
32 seconds ago
Joseph Nye's Historical Perspective on Today's Challenges: A Reframing of Current Affairs
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
17 seconds
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
25 seconds
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
46 seconds
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
1 min
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
1 min
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
1 min
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
1 min
South Australia Upholds Distinctive Indigenous Voice to Parliament
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
1 min
Ukraine Unfurls Peace Plan at Davos, Seeks China's Role in Talks with Russia
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
2 mins
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: An Overlooked Retirement Investment Vehicle
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
26 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app