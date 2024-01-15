U.S. Army Veteran Celebrates 101st Birthday at Hooters

Harry Perez Cerezo, a decorated U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, marked his 101st birthday at an unconventional venue – the Hooters restaurant in El Paso, Texas. This was his second consecutive birthday revelry at the establishment, a tradition sparked by a light-hearted remark to his niece about relishing his special day in the company of beautiful women.

A Birthday Bash at Hooters

On January 5, 2024, Cerezo was joined by his family, friends, and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. The Hooters staff, playing the part of gracious hosts, posed for photographs with the centenarian, gifted him a signed hat from the restaurant, and filled the establishment with a rendition of the ‘Happy Birthday’ song. The jovial atmosphere was a testament to Cerezo’s vitality and zest for life, which remained undiminished despite the passage of time.

Serving the Nation and Purple Heart Honor

Originally hailing from Puerto Rico, Cerezo demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the nation, serving 22 years in the military. His service spanned the tumultuous times of World War II and the Korean War, where he was shot in the back. Despite this severe injury, Cerezo’s spirit remained indomitable, returning to duty post-recovery instead of heading home. For his courage and dedication, he was honored with the Purple Heart, a military decoration awarded in the name of the President to those wounded or killed while serving.

Life Post Military and Staying Active

Following his illustrious military career, Cerezo found a new avenue of service at the U.S. Post Office. His life took a poignant turn when he lost his wife in 2018, leaving him a widower. However, he continued to embrace life with an active lifestyle that included daily treadmill sessions and the enjoyment of game shows. Despite his advanced age and being hard of hearing, Cerezo is a testament to the power of discipline, moderation in food habits, and an active lifestyle in ensuring longevity.

As he celebrated his 101st birthday amid the cheers and warm wishes, Cerezo expressed his intention to carry on this unique tradition, hoping to continue his birthday celebrations at Hooters until he hits the remarkable age of 105. His story, a blend of courage, resilience, and humor, serves as a beacon of inspiration to many.