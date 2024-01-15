U.S. Army Trains Nigerian Soldiers; Major Drug Syndicate Intercepted

In a significant development, the U.S. Army is initiating a seven-week training program with more than 200 soldiers from the Nigerian Army’s 26th Infantry Battalion. The training is taking place in a military compound located north of Nigeria’s capital, Jaji. The purpose of the program is to enhance the Nigerian soldiers’ skills in diverse combat scenarios, such as reacting to IEDs, handling ambushes, and securing objectives. This initiative highlights the U.S.’s commitment to backing African allies and supporting Nigeria’s endeavors to tackle extremist groups, including Boko Haram.

Transnational Drug Syndicate Intercepted

In a separate event, the Nigerian Army’s 192 Battalion, 81 Division, captured a transnational drug syndicate carrying a substantial quantity of suspected marijuana. The syndicate, which was transporting the drugs from the Benin Republic through Nigeria, was apprehended at the Balogun border in Ogun State. The troops recovered 296 wraps of the substance and various personal items from the suspects, who attempted to bribe the soldiers with N12 million.

Unyielding Vigilance

The suspects are currently in custody, and the case is scheduled to be transferred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for prosecution. The Nigerian Army has shown an impressive record in confiscating ammunition and illicit substances in recent operations. The Chief of Army Staff commended the troops for their vigilance and dedication to duty.

Implications and Outcomes

The interception of this drug syndicate not only showcases the Nigerian Army’s commitment to combating illicit activities but also underlines the importance of international cooperation in these efforts. The collaborative training program with the U.S. Army further strengthens Nigeria’s capabilities in maintaining security and fighting extremism. These actions reinforce the crucial role of the military in ensuring peace and stability in the region.