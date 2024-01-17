U.S. Army Recruitment Campaign Sparks Controversy: A Balancing Act Between Inclusivity and Tradition

In 2021, a U.S. Army recruitment campaign, 'The Calling', aimed at appealing to a diverse audience, ignited a firestorm of controversy, particularly from conservative quarters and veterans. The campaign featured an animated ad, narrating the story of a soldier raised by two mothers and her subsequent journey to the Army. What was intended as an inclusive message, however, was met with a backlash for being perceived as overly 'woke' and not in line with traditional military values.

The Backlash

Senators like Ted Cruz and Rick Scott were among those who openly criticized the ad. Cruz drew a comparison with a Russian military ad, deriding the portrayal of U.S. Army soldiers as 'emasculated'. The remarks sparked widespread outrage and led to accusations of amplifying Kremlin propaganda. Such was the strength of the negative reception that the Army had to disable comments on the ad's YouTube page due to policy violations and concerns over the safety and wellbeing of soldiers and their families.

Impact on Recruitment

Following the controversy, the Army saw a considerable drop in white recruits, from 44,042 in 2018 to 25,070 in 2023. The recruitment campaign was also blamed for the Army falling short of its recruitment goals by 10,000 recruits in the following year. Critics attributed this to an 'overly politicized' military under the Biden Administration, with a 'hyper-focus on DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives'.

The End of 'The Calling'

Despite the backlash and the disabling of comments, the Army eventually delisted 'The Calling' campaign from YouTube, citing expiring music rights as the reason. This incident has sparked a broader debate on the military's recruitment strategies and the difficult balancing act between inclusivity and traditional military imagery.