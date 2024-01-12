U.S. Army Modernizes Battlefield Software, Focuses on AFATDS Upgrade

On January 11, during the Army IT Day conference, the U.S. Army announced its intentions to modernize its key battlefield software systems, notably the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS). The crux of this endeavor is to avoid starting from scratch, a decision influenced by the Army’s past unsuccessful software development projects. Mark Kitz, the head of the Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), elucidated the Army’s approach.

Revamping the AFATDS

The AFATDS has been a crucial component in coordinating artillery on the battlefield for years. However, its back-end technology is outdated. The Army aims to not just replace AFATDS but also enhance its functionality. The objective is to shorten the data-to-response time and integrate it with other long-range precision fire systems.

Modular Approach

Adopting a modular, consortium-based approach, the Army is looking to adapt and integrate existing commercial and government technologies rather than developing new ones. In November, a request for information was issued to help refine AFATDS and develop the Joint Targeting Integrated Command and Coordination Suite (JTIC2S). The JTIC2S aims to improve data sharing and sensor-to-shooter architectures, thus enhancing the Army’s abilities in the field.

Contract with Leidos

In 2017, Leidos, a major defense contractor, secured a contract to update AFATDS. The contract focuses on improving its functionality, user interface, and training models, thereby ensuring a smooth transition for soldiers during the modernization process.

The modernization of the U.S. Army’s battlefield software systems, particularly the AFATDS, signifies an important step towards creating a more efficient and technologically advanced military force. By leveraging existing technologies and focusing on improving response times and integration, the Army is setting a precedent for future military technological advancements.