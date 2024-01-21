U.S. Army Faces Challenges After Promoting Over 10,000 NCOs Without Required Military Education

In an unprecedented move, the U.S. Army has promoted over 10,000 noncommissioned officers (NCOs) in the past two years without them completing the necessary military education and training academies required for their new ranks. The decision, which has led to concerns about the Army's effectiveness and readiness, is the outcome of a temporary policy implemented in the wake of the 2021 pandemic.

Unintended Consequence of a Temporary Policy

Drafted in response to the challenges posed by the global health crisis, the policy allowed for promotions without the completion of the requisite courses. Of the approximately 52,000 NCOs promoted under this policy, nearly 20%, or 10,588, have yet to finish their courses. Ordinarily, the policy stipulates that if the education is not completed within a year of promotion, the NCOs would face demotion. However, the Army has held back from implementing such a large number of demotions simultaneously.

Operational Challenges and Delays

Soldiers, including those serving in the National Guard, have encountered difficulties in scheduling the required courses, which can span a month or longer, due to limited availability and ongoing deployments. The situation has underscored the importance of the Army education policy review, as the lack of proper training has potentially impacted the decision-making and leadership capabilities of the NCOs.

The STEP Policy Review

In response to the recent developments, the Army has begun reviewing the exceptions made under the Select, Train, Educate and Promote (STEP) policy. Initially, the Army planned to reinstate the STEP policy, which mandates the completion of education before promotion, in January following the pandemic. However, this decision was reversed in December, and there is currently no set timeline for the policy's reinstatement. The Army has emphasized the need to ensure that soldiers' careers do not suffer due to factors outside their control.