U.S. Army EBS-C PMO Poised for Major Shifts in 2024: Procurements, Software Consolidation, and Agile Transition

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
U.S. Army EBS-C PMO Poised for Major Shifts in 2024: Procurements, Software Consolidation, and Agile Transition

The U.S. Army’s Enterprise Business Systems – Convergence (EBS-C) project management office (PMO) is gearing up for a transformative year, with significant procurement and operational transitions in the pipeline. A key focus is the release of a request for proposal for the Technical Management and Advisory Support Services (TMASS) contract in the second fiscal quarter of 2024. The TMASS contract, a successor to the existing Technical Services contract, will offer professional services and program management.

Prototyping Phase and Software Acquisition Pathway

Simultaneously, the EBS-C is concluding its prototyping phase for a software solution aimed at unifying multiple Army business systems. Three vendors are currently in the running, each presenting proofs of concept. Following extensive evaluations, one solution will be chosen to deliver the much-needed capabilities. In another major move, the EBS-C is transitioning to the Software Acquisition Pathway, having earned the ‘Pathfinder’ designation to apply DOD Instruction 5000.87 for large software development projects. This shift, approved in December 2023, is anticipated to bring increased flexibility in project management.

Growth within the PMO

On the team front, growth is evident within the PMO. New members are being added to the ranks, with seven more expected by the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Also, Lt. Col. Melvin Mitchell has been appointed as the permanent project manager. Emphasizing the importance of an agile approach, the EBS-C PMO has been conducting Scaled Agile Framework training and has established a Lean Agile Center of Excellence (LACE).

Future Plans

Looking ahead, the EBS-C PMO has a number of activities planned. These include a third program increment planning event with the EBS Multi-Functional Capabilities Team (MFCT) and the initiation of a new series of sprints. With these strategic moves, the U.S. Army’s EBS-C PMO is solidly positioned to navigate the challenges of 2024 and beyond.

United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

