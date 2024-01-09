en English
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Takes Action Against Potential Ice Jams

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Takes Action Against Potential Ice Jams

In a strategic move to safeguard the Missouri River from impending ice blockages, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has accelerated water releases from the Gavins Point Dam. The dam, straddling the borders of Nebraska and South Dakota, has a significant role in regulating river flow and mitigating the risk of ice jams. This proactive measure anticipates the freezing of water into ice due to the cold weather forecasted to hit later this week.

Preemptive Measures Amid Weather Warnings

The decision to increase the dam’s flow forms part of a wider effort to manage the river’s conditions in light of expected snowfall and windy conditions. These weather elements are predicted to pose additional challenges in the Omaha area on Tuesday morning. The measures taken by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are a direct response to the latest weather predictions, indicating a need for preparedness in the face of imminent colder temperatures and potential snow accumulation in Nebraska and Iowa.

Flow Augmentation to Counter Ice Formation

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced an increase in the flow through the Missouri River dam, a measure specifically designed to diminish the chance of ice jams forming. This action comes as a ‘highly impactful’ winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall across several states, including eastern Nebraska, large parts of Iowa, northern Missouri, and northwestern Illinois. These areas, all along the Missouri River, have prompted school closures, federal court shutdowns, and warnings of ‘widespread heavy, possibly extreme, snowfall’ that could significantly affect commuting.

Weather Impact on Political Campaigning

The impending weather has also disrupted campaigning for Iowa’s precinct caucuses, leading to the cancellation of public appearances by political figures. The storm follows another separate storm that has moved off the East Coast, and yet another storm is expected to affect the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies. The Corps will continue to monitor the weather and adjust releases from the Gavins Point Dam as necessary to offset any negative effects of the cold weather.

United States Weather
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

