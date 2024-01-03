en English
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Authorizes $32M Beach Renourishment Project in Florida

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Authorizes $32M Beach Renourishment Project in Florida

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has given the green light to a $32 million beach renourishment project along the Jacksonville, Atlantic, and Neptune Beaches in Florida. The project is a massive undertaking, fully funded by the federal government, designed to restore beaches that have suffered severe erosion.

Reconstructing the Beachfront

The initiative involves the replenishment of sand from offshore sources to reconstruct the beaches, dunes, and berms that were substantially damaged by Hurricanes Matthew and Irma in 2017. These natural disasters brought about historic flooding, storm surges, and a significant loss of beach sand, leading to persistent requests from the coastal communities for renourishment.

Contract Awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co.

The contract for this restoration work has been awarded to the Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co., headquartered in Houston. Operations are expected to commence shortly, with an estimated completion in the third quarter of 2024. While some critics point to the ongoing cost to taxpayers and question the effectiveness of such renourishment efforts, projects like this have been carried out across the United States for decades.

Supporting Tourism and Protecting Insured Properties

These efforts serve a dual purpose of supporting tourism and protecting insured properties from the impacts of coastal erosion. The Jacksonville project, in particular, is designed to protect local infrastructure and stimulate local tourism, bringing a significant transformation to Duval County’s Atlantic Ocean shoreline.

United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

