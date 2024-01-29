U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and City of Nome Collaborate on Port Modification Project

In a significant move to bolster the Arctic region's economic development and maritime capabilities, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District and the City of Nome have formally joined forces on the Port of Nome Modification Project. This historic agreement was sealed in a signing ceremony in Nome, with Col. Jeffrey Palazzini and Mayor John Handeland representing their respective institutions.

Ambitious Revisions to the Port of Nome

The project, with its core mission to circumvent the current restraints of the port, aims at deepening the harbor to accommodate larger vessels. At present, these vessels are obstructed by the outer basin's depth limitation of 18 feet. The proposed expansion includes enlarging the outer basin, constructing a new deep-water basin with an impressive depth of minus 40 feet, extending the west causeway, and erecting a new east causeway. Additional dock moorage and attached docks are also part of the comprehensive plan.

Nome: The Rising Arctic Port

The strategic infrastructure development will strategically position Nome as a premier Arctic port. This is anticipated to augment supply chain efficiency, cut down consumer prices, and enhance housing, food security, and the overall infrastructure across western Alaska. The project carries an estimated price tag of $548 million, with the federal government shouldering 90%, and the City of Nome covering the remaining 10%.

Implications for National Security and Economy

Col. Palazzini underscored the project's significance for national security and economic stability, especially in the face of increasing Arctic shipping traffic and dwindling sea ice. The construction contract for the project is slated to be awarded in 2024, marking yet another step in this transformative endeavor.