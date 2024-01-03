en English
Travel & Tourism

U.S. Army Corps and Hall County Launch Campground Reservations Post Management Shift

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in a historic collaboration with Hall County, has announced the opening of reservations for Bolding Mill, Duckett Mill, and Old Federal Campgrounds. This follows a significant shift in management, authorized by the Hall County Board of Commissioners in October and subsequently approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Cooperative Management Approach

This innovative cooperative management strategy is now operational, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Hall County Parks and Leisure Services jointly overseeing the endeavor. The aim of this collaborative approach is to enhance the overall camping experience, providing a seamless and enriching experience to campers year-round.

Reservation Details

Reservations for the Bolding Mill Campground have been open since 12 p.m., January 1, while those for Duckett Mill Campground started at the same time today. The Old Federal Campground reservations are set to be accessible by 12 p.m. next Wednesday. Campers have the freedom to make reservations up to a year in advance, utilizing the dedicated online platform provided for ease of access and convenience.

Delay for America the Beautiful Pass Holders

However, a temporary hurdle has surfaced for America the Beautiful pass holders. These pass holders are currently experiencing a delay in availing their discounts during the online reservation process. To overcome this issue and obtain their entitled discount, pass holders need to email the designated contact addresses with the required information. The authorities are working diligently to streamline this process.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also planning to open additional campgrounds earlier than usual at Greers Ferry Lake and Clearwater Lake in southeast Missouri to accommodate visitors traveling for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Travel & Tourism United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

