U.S. Army Corps and Hall County Launch Campground Reservations Post Management Shift

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in a historic collaboration with Hall County, has announced the opening of reservations for Bolding Mill, Duckett Mill, and Old Federal Campgrounds. This follows a significant shift in management, authorized by the Hall County Board of Commissioners in October and subsequently approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Cooperative Management Approach

This innovative cooperative management strategy is now operational, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Hall County Parks and Leisure Services jointly overseeing the endeavor. The aim of this collaborative approach is to enhance the overall camping experience, providing a seamless and enriching experience to campers year-round.

Reservation Details

Reservations for the Bolding Mill Campground have been open since 12 p.m., January 1, while those for Duckett Mill Campground started at the same time today. The Old Federal Campground reservations are set to be accessible by 12 p.m. next Wednesday. Campers have the freedom to make reservations up to a year in advance, utilizing the dedicated online platform provided for ease of access and convenience.

Delay for America the Beautiful Pass Holders

However, a temporary hurdle has surfaced for America the Beautiful pass holders. These pass holders are currently experiencing a delay in availing their discounts during the online reservation process. To overcome this issue and obtain their entitled discount, pass holders need to email the designated contact addresses with the required information. The authorities are working diligently to streamline this process.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also planning to open additional campgrounds earlier than usual at Greers Ferry Lake and Clearwater Lake in southeast Missouri to accommodate visitors traveling for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.