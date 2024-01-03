en English
Aviation

U.S. Army Contracts Bombardier for Groundbreaking ISR Platform

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
U.S. Army Contracts Bombardier for Groundbreaking ISR Platform

The United States Army has ventured into a new realm in its quest for superior intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. The U.S. Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal has awarded a contract to Bombardier Defense, a subsidiary of Learjet, Inc., for the procurement of one Global 6500 jet aircraft. This agreement includes an option for the purchase of two additional aircraft within the next three years. These jets will be pivotal in prototyping the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES), marking a significant shift in U.S. Army’s approach to ISR.

First Use of Large-Cabin Business Jets for ISR

This contract signifies the first instance of the U.S. Army utilizing large-cabin business jets for ISR platforms. The use of these advanced aircraft is expected to enhance the Army’s deep-sensing capabilities, especially in multidomain operations against peer and near-peer adversaries. The delivery of the first aircraft is scheduled for October 1, 2024, adding a new dimension to the Army’s ISR capabilities.

HADES: A Leap Forward in ISR Capabilities

The HADES initiative is an ambitious project aimed at boosting the Army’s ISR capabilities. The Global 6500 jets, equipped with HADES, will offer increased range, speed, and endurance, operating at higher altitudes than legacy turboprop platforms. This enhancement will allow for more persistent and farther-reaching ISR missions, thus providing the Army with a significant tactical advantage.

Preparing for the Future: Aerial ISR Technology Demonstrators

Since 2020, the Army has been actively assessing aerial ISR capabilities through technology demonstrators from defense industry vendors. These demonstrators have been instrumental in gathering crucial data on platform performance and sensor integration. This data will inform the HADES program and shape the Army’s future operational requirements, ensuring that the U.S. Army remains at the forefront of ISR technology.

Aviation Military United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

