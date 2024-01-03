U.S. Army Bolsters Reconnaissance Fleet with Bombardier Challenger Jets

In an effort to amplify its intelligence collection and reconnaissance capabilities, the U.S. Army has incorporated two Bombardier Challenger 650 business jets into its arsenal. Outfitted for ARTEMIS (Airborne Reconnaissance and Targeting Multi Mission Intelligence System) missions, these aircraft are capable of extended flight durations of up to ten hours, far surpassing the endurance of traditional propeller-driven aircraft.

Monitoring Russian Military Movements

Since 2023, one of these Challenger jets, identified by the call sign CL60, has been operational from a Romanian air base. Its primary function is to monitor Russian military movements in occupied Crimea, delivering real-time intelligence to the Ukrainian forces. This real-time intelligence has been instrumental in keeping Ukrainian forces apprised of Russian military activities, thereby aiding their defensive efforts.

A Shift in Reconnaissance Aircraft

The addition of Challenger jets signifies a broader shift within the Army from propeller-driven to jet-powered reconnaissance aircraft. Currently, the Army’s fleet includes 93 intelligence aircraft, such as the EO-5Cs, RC-7s, and various models of the RC-12, based on the Beechcraft King Air series.

Continuing a Trend

The acquisition of jets like the Challenger 650 continues a trend that started in 2011. Due to defense budget constraints and the need for consolidation, the Air Force transferred 37 MC-12 electronic reconnaissance aircraft to the Army. The MC-12, a militarized version of the Beechcraft King Air, has been successfully deployed in Afghanistan and Iraq. Despite not matching the endurance of UAVs like the Predator, the MC-12 offers superior speed, sensor capacity, and operational ceiling, thus serving as a valuable complement to the Army’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.