U.S. Army Advances Towards Modernization with Nolan Building Renovation

The U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) has initiated a notable stride in modernization with a demolition ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. This event signifies the commencement of the final phase of the Nolan Building's construction and restoration project, a headquarters campus steeped in history and named after the Army's first G2, Maj. Gen. Dennis E. Nolan.

Advertisment

Aligning with Transformation Goals

Constructed in 1989, the Nolan Building is poised to receive comprehensive upgrades to its electrical, mechanical, security, and information technology systems. These enhancements are intended to bolster INSCOM's intelligence and security missions, aligning with the U.S. Army chief of staff's priority of continuous transformation.

Enhancing Collaboration

Advertisment

The renovation project is not just about infrastructure upgrades; it's also about fostering synergy. The project underscores the importance of collaboration, as both INSCOM and the Army Reserve's Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC) will share the refurbished facility. This cohabitation aims to enhance the interaction and cooperation between active and reserve intelligence components.

Securing a Resilient Headquarters

The Nolan Building's renovation is a part of a broader 23-year plan by the Army to establish a secure and resilient headquarters. This initiative includes divesting from over 100,000 square feet of leased space, underscoring the importance of optimizing resources. The $60 million construction contract is expected to pave the way for a state-of-the-art facility capable of meeting the evolving demands of the Intelligence Community. The projected move-in date for INSCOM personnel is set for early-2026.

The ceremony was attended by key figures from INSCOM, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Grunley Construction Company, Jacobs, and the MIRC. Each of these stakeholders plays a vital role in the realization of this mammoth project that symbolizes the Army's commitment to adaptability, resilience, and future-readiness.