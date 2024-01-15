U.S. Army Advances Full-Rate Production of M10 Booker Light Tank

As the world continues to be punctuated by conflict and the need for rapid military deployment, the U.S. Army is advancing its capabilities with the full-rate production of its latest light tank, the M10 Booker. A compact iteration of the M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 main battle tank, the M10 Booker is designed to offer robust support to infantry brigade combat teams.

Seamless Mobility Meets Powerful Firepower

General Dynamics Land Systems has received a $13.2 million order for the low-rate initial production (LRIP) support of the M10 Booker. Formerly known as the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) system, this light tank presents a fusion of mobility and firepower. Its air-transportable feature makes it an optimal choice for swift deployment to global conflict areas.

The M10 Booker is armed with a 105mm cannon, a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, an externally mounted .50 caliber machine gun, and a 12.7mm heavy machine gun. The tank’s vetronics system is top-tier, featuring an enhanced thermal viewer and commander’s independent tactical viewer, courtesy of Safran Optics 1.

Design That Promises Agility and Efficiency

With a lightweight hull and turret, the M10 Booker boasts a modern diesel engine and is more compact and lighter than the Abrams tank. This design enhances its transportability and maneuverability, promising efficiency on and off the battlefield. The four-person crew can engage various targets, including fortifications and lighter armored vehicles.

Future of the M10 Booker

The Army plans to establish M10 Booker battalions at the division level to buttress infantry brigades. Each battalion will consist of 14 light tanks. Having previously secured a $1.14 billion contract to construct up to 96 M10 Bookers, General Dynamics expects to build over 504 units by 2035. The present work for the LRIP support is set to be completed by June 2025, with operations in Sterling Heights, Anniston, and Lima.