U.S. Army Activates Second Mid-Range Capability Battery, Enhancing Indo-Pacific Mission Support

On January 11, 2024, the United States Army witnessed a monumental stride in its capabilities with the activation of the second Mid-Range Capability (MRC) battery. The activation took place at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, within the Army’s first Long Range Fires Battalion (LRFB), the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment. This addition to the 5-3 FA represents a significant strategic enhancement, specifically in support of the Joint Indo-Pacific Mission.

Reinforcing the Land-Based Maritime Strike Capability

The MRC battery’s activation boosts the LRFB’s capacity, offering a credible, land-based maritime strike capability. The battery’s components are scheduled to operate in the Pacific region later this year, underlining the Army’s commitment to constant transformation and readiness to meet emerging challenges head-on. The MRC system, as part of the initial prototype, currently harnesses the power of the Navy’s SM-6 and Tomahawk missiles. The system is expected to incorporate additional missile capabilities as they become available in the future.

1st Multi-Domain Task Force: A Key Player in the Indo-Pacific

The 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, to which the LRFB is assigned, is an Indo-Pacific designated, theater-level unit. Its mission is to synchronize long-range precision fires and effects across all domains to neutralize adversary anti-access & area denial (A2AD) networks. The Task Force plays a critical role in maintaining balance and security within the Indo-Pacific region.

Leaders Highlight Battalion’s Historical Significance

Brig. Gen. Bernard Harrington, commander of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, and Lt. Col. Benjamin Blane, commander of the battalion, underscored the unit’s historical significance during the activation ceremony. They pointed to the battalion’s emblem, featuring a dragon symbol that signifies its campaign history in mainland China. This emblem serves as a potent reminder of the importance of deterrence, an aspect that has always been central to the Army’s mission. The new battery command team, Capt. Michael J. Geissler and 1st Sgt. Jeremiah O. Bosley, acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead in forming a combat credible force equipped with a new weapon system.