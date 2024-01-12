en English
U.S. and U.K. Launch Military Strikes against Houthi Targets in Yemen

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
U.S. and U.K. Launch Military Strikes against Houthi Targets in Yemen

In an unprecedented move to safeguard maritime commerce, the United States and the United Kingdom executed military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. These strikes were a counteraction against the Houthi rebels for their role in destabilizing maritime traffic in the Red Sea. The U.S. President, Joe Biden, disclosed the strikes, which formed a part of a concerted effort backed by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands. The operation witnessed the U.S. Air Force hitting over 60 targets across 16 Houthi militant locations.

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

The strikes have significantly heightened tensions in the Middle East, following a period of unrest that showcased Hamas terror attacks against Israel on October 7 and the subsequent Israeli Defense Forces campaign in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis, possessing ties to Iran much like Hamas, showed solidarity with the Palestinian cause and executed strikes against ships associated with Israel. This prompted shippers to rethink their routes through the Red Sea.

Houthis Threaten Retaliation

The Houthi group has issued threats of retaliation, with senior official Hussein al-Ezzi warning that the U.S. and U.K. will have to face severe consequences for what they deem as outright aggression. The British Liberal Democrats are calling for a parliamentary recall for a retrospective vote and scrutiny of the military action, as expressed by Layla Moran on BBC Radio 4.

Justifying the Strikes

The U.S. Central Command and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration have defended the strikes as acts of self-defense. Houthi officials have condemned the attacks and warned of further targeting of Israeli ships or those heading to the occupied Palestinian territories. An official Houthi statement declared that the Yemeni armed forces would not hesitate to target any perceived threats in defense of Yemen’s sovereignty.

United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

United States

